Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Spurs and Chelsea refuse to match £80m Zaha valuation

Mertens wants Napoli contract extension
Dries Mertens wants to sign a new contract with Napoli, reports Sky Sport Italia.
Mertens, 32, has made over 300 appearances for the Partenopei since joining from PSV in 2013. His contract expires at the end of the season and he has been linked with Arsenal, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund, among others.
In a surprise twist, however, Mertens has signalled that he is open to a contract extension. Nothing is decided as things stand but he and the club are in close dialogue over his future.
Moses arrives in Milan
Victor Moses has touched down in Italy ahead of his medical at Inter Milan, reports Sky Sport Italia.
Moses has been on loan at Fenerbahce since last January, but has now cut short his stay in Turkey to link up with ex-Chelsea boss Antonio Conte once more.
He will initially join Inter on another loan with an option for an £8.5m (€10m/$11.1m) transfer. His arrival could pave the way for Valentino Lazaro's departure, with Newcastle and RB Leipzig both possible destinations.
Rose still in Mourinho's plans for now
Danny Rose was involved in a training ground bust-up with Jose Mourinho over the weekend, according to the Daily Mail.
Rose was not happy with being left out of the squad to face Watford on Saturday. Mourinho's official reason was that the left-back was not in the best shape after struggling with a minor back injury.
Though Rose has previously said that he will see out his contract, which runs until 2021, Mourinho was asked whether he has a future at Tottenham. "Yeah, he is part of my plans," Mourinho said. "We made a decision to bring only fit players to a match [against Watford] that we knew was going to be physical."
Camara's contract is void
MLS side New England Revolution have announced that the contract of defender Samba Camara is void.
The Revolution announced Camara's signing from Ligue 2 side Le Havre back in December. He has not been able to obtain a P-1 Visa, however, which was a mandatory condition of the transfer and has led to his contract being cancelled.
No Man City star safe ahead of summer overhaul
Pep Guardiola has suggested that no Manchester City player is safe ahead of a summer overhaul in the transfer market.
He is rumoured to want a centre-back as a priority, having failed to replace Vincent Kompany when he left the club at the end of last season. He may also need to strengthen in attack, with Leroy Sane a target for Bayern Munich.
"I have an idea of what we need," Guardiola said ahead of City's midweek clash with Sheffield United. "We speak quite often with the club.
"There are still four months [to go] and it depends on that. We are going to take a decision. Everything is related to the performance, not about the contract we have or what we are. For me as a manager, [I'm] being observed and it's the same for the players."
Walker offered Sheffield United return
Kyle Walker has been offered a return to Sheffield United when he eventually leaves Manchester City.
The two sides meet on Tuesday evening and, ahead of the game, Chris Wilder was asked about Walker, who started his career at Bramall Lane. "Kyle's a Sheffield boy," he said. "I tried to tap him up when we played City [before] but he said he's got a another couple of years playing there.
"He's one I would take and I think the world of him. I'm sure we'll be able to find a role for him when he decides to leave Manchester.
"He's a top player and he's already said he wants to finish what has been a brilliant career back at Sheffield United. Don't count against it. He's got my number and he knows he can phone me any time."
Brighton bid for Omrani
Brighton have made a £3m (€3.5m/$3.9m) bid for Billel Omrani, reports Get French Football News.
Omrani has made 30 appearances for CFR Cluj this season, scoring 12 goals. Those include five during Champions League qualifcation, where Cluj lost in the play-off round to Slavia Prague, as well as one against Lazio in the Europa League group stage.
Having started his career with Marseille, Omrani moved to Romania in 2016. He was linked with Celtic over the summer but a transfer failed to materialise.
Southampton block Romeu departure
Southampton aren't interested in allowing Oriol Romeu to leave in January, according to the Daily Echo.
Celta Vigo have been in contact with the Saints over a move for Romeu, who has made 176 appearances for the club since joining from Chelsea in 2015. Ralph Hasenhuttl does not want to lose him, however, as he remains the only real back-up to James Ward-Prowse and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.
Celta were willing to pay £8.5m for his services but, despite the sizeable fee, Southampton have blocked the move. They have taken the same approach over Che Adams' mooted loan to Leeds, despite the fact that he was Marcelo Bielsa's top transfer target.
Spurs and Chelsea refuse to match £80m Zaha valuation
Despite expressing an interest in Wilfried Zaha this month, neither Tottenham nor Chelsea will match Crystal Palace's £80m asking price.
Both clubs are prioritising the recruitment of a back-up striker, according to the Daily Mail, and cannot realistically meet his valuation.
Though Zaha was frustrated at being denied a move to Everton in the summer, he is relatively calm about the prospect of staying at Palace until the end of the season.
He has told the club that he will not attempt to force a January exit. With three-and-a-half years left on his contract, Palace should still be in a strong negotiating position when wealthier clubs come calling again in the summer.