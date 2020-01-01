Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Spurs and Chelsea refuse to match £80m Zaha valuation

Pep Guardiola has suggested that no Manchester City player is safe ahead of a summer overhaul in the transfer market.

He is rumoured to want a centre-back as a priority, having failed to replace Vincent Kompany when he left the club at the end of last season. He may also need to strengthen in attack, with Leroy Sane a target for Bayern Munich.

"I have an idea of what we need," Guardiola said ahead of City's midweek clash with Sheffield United. "We speak quite often with the club.

"There are still four months [to go] and it depends on that. We are going to take a decision. Everything is related to the performance, not about the contract we have or what we are. For me as a manager, [I'm] being observed and it's the same for the players."