Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Inter make move for Lacazette

France star not interested in San Siro switch

Alexandre Lacazette has received an offer from Inter, according to L'Equipe.

The San Siro side are looking to invest in attack as they could lose Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona this summer and have made the Arsenal striker a top target.

But the France international is not interested in a move to the Nerazzurri and still has two years left on his contract with the Gunners.