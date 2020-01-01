Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern keeping tabs on Liverpool's Werner interest

There is no option to buy, but that doesn't rule out a transfer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has challenged Odion Ighalo to make sure his loan deal turns into a permanent transfer at the end of the season.

The striker is currently at Old Trafford from Shanghai Shenhua until the end of the season, and even though there is no option to buy, the Norwegian said it is still a possibility the deal could become permanent.

“It's a loan, but when you're in the door, and if you impress, it gives you a chance," said Solskjaer.

"That's exactly the same for everyone who signs. If it's permanent, or if it's a loan. If you impress as a player, if you impress as a person, if you can help this group improve, of course there's a chance we'll look at extending things and signing."

