Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Neymar wants PSG extension

Neymar wants PSG extension
The Brazilian is happy to remain in France
Neymar has told Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo that he wants to re-sign with the club, according to Telefoot.
The 28-year-old is currently contracted until 2022 and PSG have yet to offer him a new deal.
Zidane paying the penalty for Madrid failure to rejuvenate squad
Zinedine Zidane's lack of available depth was shown up at Mestalla as the defending La Liga champions fell to a 4-1 defeat to Valencia on Sunday.
Real Madrid let Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez, Achraf Hakimi and Sergio Reguilon go this summer, among several others, with Martin Odegaard’s return from loan effectively Madrid’s big ‘signing’.
Southampton battling for 'sprinter' Balic
Southampton and Brentford are chasing LASK winger Husein Balic, reports the Daily Mail.
Balic, nicknamed 'The Sprinter', is believed to be one of the fastest footballers right now and could cost just £2.8 million in January.
Scottish giants Celtic have also previously shown interest in the 24-year-old.
Dorrans leaves Dundee for overseas move
Scottish midfielder Graham Dorrans has left Dundee for an overseas move, the club has confirmed.
Dorrans has previously played for West Brom and Norwich City.
Kimmich ruled out until 2021
Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich will be sidelined until 2021 after successfully completing surgery on his knee.
The 25-year-old needed to have an operation on his right lateral meniscus after being substituted in the 36th minute of the Bundesliga champions' 3-2 win over Dortmund on Saturday.
On Sunday evening, Bayern released a statement on their club website informing that Kimmich would not return from his injury until at least January.
