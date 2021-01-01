Transfer news and rumours LIVE: James set for Porto loan switch

PSG contact Haaland to replace Mbappe (Telegraph)
Borussia Dortmund determined to keep Norway striker
Paris Saint-Germain have reached out to Erling Haaland's agent, The Telegraph claims.
The Borussia Dortmund striker is the French side's favoured choice to replace Kylian Mbappe, should he move to Real Madrid before the transfer window closes.
Dortmund have insisted they do not want to sell the Norway international, but PSG have reached out to Mino Raiola to discuss his client's availability.
Griffiths to leave Celtic on loan
Leigh Griffiths may be set for a return to Dundee, according to BBC Sport.
The striker spent two years at the Scottish side before joining Wolves. He signed a contract extension at Celtic this summer but the club are in talks with Dundee over a loan deal.
Man City end Ronaldo talks, paving way for Man Utd return
Ronaldo will not be joining Manchester City, Goal can confirm.
The Portugal star was offered to the Premier League champions and has made clear he wants to leave Juventus before the transfer window closes.
But City have now backed out and ended talks and Ronaldo may be set to return to Old Trafford.
Newcastle loan Longstaff to Aberdeen
🤝 Matty Longstaff has joined @AberdeenFC on a season-long loan.— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 27, 2021
Can Man Utd beat Man City to Ronaldo signing?
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not ruling out Manchester United making a late move to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.
The former Red Devils star has told Juventus he wants to leave and Manchester City are current favourites to sign him.
But United have also been touted as a possible destination and Solskjaer is keeping hope alive.
Allgeri confirms Spurs-linked McKennie won't be sold
Juventus manager Allegri: “Weston McKennie has to stay here at Juventus, he’s not for sale. He’s part of the project and he can improve”. Tottenham have never made any official bid. ⚪️🇺🇸 #Juve #THFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021
Allegri on Moise Kean deal: “He’s Everton player, I’m not gonna talk about it”.
Casemiro extends stay at Real
👕 #Casemiro2025 pic.twitter.com/SYfaZMOzaQ— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) August 27, 2021
Richarlison to PSG ruled out by Benitez
Rafa Benitez has ruled out selling Richarlison before the end of the summer transfer window as the Everton forward continues to attract interest from Paris Saint-Germain.
Richarlison initially joined Everton from Watford for £50 million ($69m) back in 2018, and has since established himself as one of the top forwards outside the Premier League's top six.
The Brazilian is contracted to remain at Goodison Park until 2024 but it has been suggested that he could move onto pastures new this summer, with PSG reportedly weighing up a swoop for his services.
James set for Porto loan switch (The Daily Mail)
Diaz set to join Everton as part of final agreement
Everton are working to complete the signing of Porto winger Luis Diaz - according to The Daily Mail.
The Toffees are ready to send James Rodriguez on loan to Estadio Do Dragao as part of the deal.
Diaz has already scored twice in his first two Primeira Liga appearances of the 2021-22 season at Porto.
Mitrovic pens new long-term Fulham deal
Defenders beware. ☠️— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 27, 2021
Bayern Munich interested in Ginter
Borussia Monchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter is the subject of interest from Bayern Munich - according to SPORT BILD.
The German champions may look to bring in the 27-year-old on a free transfer when his current contract expires next summer.
Bayern's first priority in the current window is to sign Jonas Hofmann, who has already agreed personal terms over a move to Allianz Arena from Gladbach.
Man City Women announce Kennedy signing
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 ✍️— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 27, 2021
We are delighted to announce the signing of Australian international Alanna Kennedy on a two-year deal! 💙
Ronaldo misses Juve training as Man City transfer links intensify
Cristiano Ronaldo missed training with Juventus on Friday morning as rumours linking him with a transfer to Manchester City continue to intensify.
Goal can confirm the Portugal star skipped the session ahead of his side's Serie A clash against Empoli as he looks to seal a permanent move back to the Premier League.
PSG target Richarlison if Mbappe joins Real Madrid (Sky Sports)
Spanish giants confident they can sign France star before window closes
Paris Saint-Germain will try to sign Richarlison from Everton to replace Kylian Mbappe should he join Real Madrid, Sky Sports reports.
The Spanish giants are pushing to sign the France international before the close of the transfer window and have reportedly made an improved bid for him.
PSG do not want to let Mbappe go, but have identified Everton forward Richarlison as the preferred candidate to replace him should they be forced to accept Madrid's offer.
Watford in talks with Spurs midfielder Sissoko
Moussa Sissoko is in talks over a move to Watford.
The midfielder hopes to leave Tottenham to look for first-team football this season and the Watford Observer says the Hornets could snap him up before the transfer window ends.
Celtic reach Scales agreement with Shamrock Rovers
🟢☘️⚪️ 𝑯𝒐𝒐𝒑𝒔 𝒕𝒐 𝑯𝒐𝒐𝒑𝒔 🟢🍀⚪️— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) August 27, 2021
We've reached an agreement with @ShamrockRovers to sign Irish defender, Liam Scales, subject to conditions! 🇮🇪
La Liga side join Pjanic battle as Juventus pull out
Miralem Pjanic could end up getting another chance to impress in La Liga.
Barcelona are determined to offload the midfielder this summer after a disappointing debut season, with the likes of Juventus, Roma and Fiorentina linked with him recently.
But Mundo Deportivo reports a team in the Spanish top-flight are also eager to sign him before the transfer window closes, while Juventus are no longer interested in bringing him back to Turin.
Atletico consider Sarabia as Saul to Chelsea gets closer
Atletico Madrid are considering a bid for Paris Saint-Germain's Pablo Sarabia as Saul Niguez's transfer to Chelsea grows closer, Goal can confirm.
Diego Simeone is putting the finishing touches on his squad ahead of the August 31 transfer deadline, having already brought in Rodrigo de Paul and Matheus Cunha from Udinese and Hertha Berlin respectively.
The Atletico boss could look to add one more midfielder to his ranks, with sapce in the engine room opened up if Saul completes a proposed loan move to Chelsea.
Milan planning to hi-jack Corinthians’ move for Willian
Milan are planning to hijack Cortinthians’ move for Arsenal midfielder Willian, according to Calcio Mercato.
The Brazilian club have offered the 34-year-old a contract, but the Rossoneri may look to offer him an alternative route before the transfer window closes.
However, if Milan fail to land Willian, they are ready to move for Porto midfielder Sergio Oliveira instead.
Dortmund want to sign Dalot on loan
Borussia Dortmund want to sign Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot on loan, according to Sky Sports.
Milan are also interested in re-signing the 22-year-old for another year, while Bayern Munich are thought to be weighing up a swoop.
However, Dortmund are hoping to win the race for Dalot, who only has two years remaining on his current contract.
Everton target Maupay
Everton have identified Brighton striker Neal Maupay as a transfer target - according to Sky Sports.
Rafa Benitez is a keen admirer of the 25-year-old, who only has two years left on his current contract.
The Toffees boss is also a big fan of Burnley winger Dwight McNeil, and the Merseyside club may look to bring in both men before the August 31 transfer deadline.
Wycombe announce Hanlan acquisition
Meet the #Chairboys' newest signing...— Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) August 26, 2021
Rooney: Ronaldo wouldn't join Manchester City
Wayne Rooney says former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo wouldn't dare join Manchester City this transfer window and dash his Manchester United legacy, though recent reports suggest such a move is possible if not likely.
Rooney, himself a United legend, won three Premier League titles alongside Ronaldo in the decade preceding City's rise to the top of English football. And as someone who knows Ronaldo well, Rooney "can't see" the Juventus forward joining the rival organisation.
Juve eye Everton wantaway Kean
Juventus are interested in signing Moise Kean permanently, claims Fabrizio Romano, and given the striker's apparent unhappiness at Everton that could prove a legitimate transfer possibility.
The Turin club could be in the market for attacking help if Cristiano Ronaldo is sold to Manchester City.
Brentford hold Hoppe talks
#BrentfordFC have held talks over deal for #Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe, other clubs also considering #USMNT player who has €8m valuation— Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 26, 2021
Norwich cancel Trybull contract
Tom Trybull has left Norwich City after a mutual agreement was reached to cancel his contract.— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 26, 2021
Newcastle negotiating Longstaff move
#NUFC Newcastle negotiating deal for Matty Longstaff to head to Aberdeen #AberdeenFC— Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 26, 2021
Lowe loan imminent
#nffc are close to signing Sheffield United defender Max Lowe on loan for the season. Lowe could make his debut at former club Derby this weekend. Forest targeting a number of other signings before Tuesday night’s deadline— John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) August 26, 2021
Ronaldo arrival could mean Sterling exit (Fabrizio Romano)
Man City likely need to make sales if they want to buy the Juve forward
Manchester City are also working on the outgoings to proceed with official bid to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus. Raheem Sterling could leave Man City if right bid arrives. 🔵🇵🇹 #MCFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo he wants to leave. Gabriel Jesus will stay - as Pep wants to keep him.
Tottenham ready to sign Barca wonderkid Ilaix (Tuttomercato)
The 18-year-old would represent a massive boost for Spurs' future
Tottenham are leading the chase for one of Barcelona's best prospects, wonderkid Ilaix Moriba, as the Catalan club could be forced to sell him in the next week, according to Tuttomercato.
Ilaix, an 18-year-old midfielder, has seen his contract renewal talks break down this summer. Barcelona reportedly won't let him play for them until he agrees to a fresh deal, and he could instead choose to move elsewhere.
Spurs have historically not been able to attain the very best youngsters in the world once they've already begun to break out, with London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal often beating them to the punch, so this would be seen as a major accomplishment for the club if a deal gets done.