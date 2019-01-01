Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd won't sack Solskjaer for finishing outside top six

Watford are set to dispense with the services of manager Quique Sanchez Flores, according to the Athletic.

Sanchez Flores has been in the job for less than three months after taking over from Javi Gracia, who was sacked in September.

But Sanchez Flores has overseen a disastrous run of one win in 10 games that has left the Hornets rooted to the bottom of the table.