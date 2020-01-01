Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Eriksen offered to Premier League clubs including Tottenham

Former Atletico midfielder Baraja sacked by Zaragoza

2020-11-10T00:00:00Z

Former Atletico Madrid and Spain midfielder Ruben Baraja has been sacked as manager of Real Zaragoza.

Martinez reveals plea to Arteta over Arsenal exit

2020-11-09T23:45:53Z

Emiliano Martinez has revealed how he asked Mikel Arteta to allow him to leave Arsenal with a text message this summer.

Celta to appoint Coudet after Inter exit

2020-11-09T23:30:46Z

Celta Vigo are set to appoint 46-year-old Argentine Eduardo Coudet as their new manager, according to Globo Esporte.

Coudet left Brazilian side Internacional on Monday, with Celta announcing they have parted company with Oscar Garcia Junyent.

Celta currently sit 17th in La Liga, just one point above the relegation zone going into the international break.

Eriksen offered to Premier League clubs

2020-11-09T23:00:11Z

Tottenham among clubs offered deal by Inter

Tottenham have been offered the chance to re-sign Christian Eriksen from Inter, claims Football Insider.

The Denmark star has failed to make an impression at San Siro since joining from Spurs a year ago.

The report states that a number of top Premier League sides have been offered Eriksen.

