Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd among clubs in for Rabiot

Guillamon signs new deal at Valencia with €80 million release clause
Valencia have confirmed that the club has come to terms on a new deal for Hugo Guillamon.
The new deal will feature an €80 million (£72.7m/$92.6m release clause) and will run through June 2023.
Guillamon, 20, has made four appearances for Valencia, having made his La Liga debut in February.
Jesus wants to bring Everton to Benfica
Jorge Jesus is looking to bring Brazilian star Everton to Benfica, reports GZH.
The Gremio star has been linked with a European move for some time, with Napoli, AC Milan, Inter, Everton and Borussia Dortmund among those linked with the winger.
Everton has earned 14 caps for Brazil, scoring three goals, and was a member of the 2019 Copa America-winning team.
Lyon set to sign Turkish defender
Lyon are set to seal a deal to sign Cenk Ozkacar from Altay SK, reports L'Equipe.
The Turkish Under-21 international is set to sign a five-year deal with the French side.
He is expected to join the first team, at least to start, with there being a good chance he could be loaned out next season.
Sane asks Alaba to stay with Bayern
Leroy Sane has asked David Alaba to stay at Bayern Munich so the pair can play in the same team.
Alaba has been linked with a move away with the club, with Sane's former side Manchester City among those linked to the Austrian star.
Everton, Newcastle and Man Utd in for Rabiot
Everton, Newcastle and Manchester United are interested in signing Juventus' Adrien Rabiot, reports Calcio Mercato.
The midfielder joined Juve just last summer, but both player and club are open to parting ways.
Juventus could use Rabiot as a makeweight in a bigger deal, but are open to selling him outright if the right offer comes along.
Rabiot, meanwhile, sees the Premier League as an ideal fit as he looks to continue to develop as a player.