Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City and Utd make formal contact with Alaba

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Liverpool have no plans to sell Salah

2020-12-21T23:55:37Z

Recent reports suggest striker is unhappy at Anfield

Liverpool have no plans to let Mohamed Salah leave Anfield, claims the Sun

The striker has put his club on alert in recent days with speculation that he is unhappy and keen to move on.

Alli unsure of future at Tottenham

2020-12-21T23:45:18Z

Dele Alli is in the dark over his future at Tottenham after failing to be named among their nine substitutes against Leicester.

Premier League clubs have been allowed to increase numbers on the bench to nine, but Alli did not feature and the Mail claims he has no idea what his future holds at Spurs.

Lewandowski admits he wanted to join Manchester United

2020-12-21T23:35:30Z

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has revealed he held talks with Sir Alex Ferguson over a move to Manchester United in 2012.

The Poland international was regularly linked with a switch to Old Trafford while at Borussia Dortmund, where he spent four trophy-laden seasons.

However, a move failed to materialise and he instead joined Dortmund's domestic rivals Bayern on a free transfer in 2014.

Man City and Utd make formal contact with Alaba

2020-12-21T23:25:13Z

Real Madrid also interested in Bayern defender

Both Manchester City and United have reached out to Pini Zahavi to ask about Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, reports AS

Real Madrid are also linked with the Switzerland international, who is out of contract in June.

Veron approaches Zielinski to be next Estudiantes boss

2020-12-21T23:15:30Z

Estudiantes president Juan Sebastian Veron has contacted Ricardo Zielinski with an eye to making him the club's new coach, reports TyC Sports

The Pincha have suffered a torrid run of form and have failed to win a single game since Argentine football returned in October.