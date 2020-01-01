Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool target Werner open to Inter move

Jean-Clair Todibo could play the decisive role in Barcelona's bid to sign Miralem Pjanic from Juventus, says Sport.

The Catalan side are determined to land the midfielder, but the deal has become complicated as the Serie A champions want Arthur in exchange.

Barcelona do not want a straight swap, however, and could take Mattia De Sciglio as part of the transfer, while Todibo could end up going to Italy to complete the move.

Juventus are interested in landing the defender, who is now on loan at Schalke, while Everton are also said to be ready to make a summer offer.