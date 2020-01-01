Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool's Origi drawing interest from several suitors

The Reds attacker is attracting plenty of interest

Brighton, Schalke and Fiorentina are just some of the clubs chasing the services of Divock Origi, per Eurosport.

The Liverpool attacker has often been forced to play fourth fiddle to the trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane up front.

Though he was a key cog in their Champions League run two seasons ago, Diogo Jota's arrival has effectively curtailed his options at Anfield, leaving him looking to continue elsewhere.