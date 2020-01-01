Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool still keen on €55m Werner

The German striker could be Premier-League bound

After RB Leipzig star Timo Werner admitted he was proud to be linked with a possible move to Anfield, Liverpool themselves seemingly remain intent on bringing him to England.

Speaking on beIN Sports, former Premier League striker Jan Aage Fjortoft claims the Reds are still keen to sign Werner.

“Bayern Munich turned him down because they’ve got [Robert] Lewandowski. But I feel that Klopp and him could be a good combination. We know he’s got a clause of €55 million ($59m), and in this market that is quite cheap," he said.

“So no Liverpool haven’t pulled out.”