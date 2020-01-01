Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham in talks to sign Bale from Real Madrid

Newcastle are in talks with Borussia Dortmund over a £25 million (€30m/$33m) move for Paco Alcacer, reports The Sun.

Alcacer has seen his playing time diminish this season and his chances of minutes has further been harmed by the recent emergence of Erling Haaland.

In desperate need of goals, Newcastle are ready to make a loan-to-buy offer for the 26-year-old.