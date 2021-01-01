Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea favourites to sign Aguero from Man City

Dallas sign Santos from Gremio
📰 FC Dallas has reached a permanent transfer agreement with Grêmio for defensive midfielder Thiago Santos.— FC Dallas (@FCDallas) April 1, 2021
Chelsea favourites to sign Aguero from Man City (Daily Mail)
Argentine wants Premier League stay
Chelsea are leading the race to sign Sergio Aguero this summer, according to The Daily Mail.
The Argentina international will leave Manchester City at the end of the season but he wants to stay in England and the Stamford Bridge side are ready to swoop in with an offer.
Milik to leave Marseille in summer as Juve lead race
Arkadiusz Milik will leave Marseille at the end of the season, according to L’Equipe.The Poland international joined on an 18-month loan in January but will cut his stay short this summer and is most likely to return to Italy, with Juventus the favourites to get him.
Sheffield United to fight off AC Milan and Galatasaray to keep Coulibaly
Sheffield United will try to fight off offers for 20-year-old midfielder Ismaila Coulibaly this summer.
Yorkshire Live reports Coulibaly is wanted by AC Milan and Galatasaray but the Premier League side plan on keeping him once he returns from his loan at Beerschot.
PSG in hurry to renew Mbappe contract
Paris Saint-Germain are in a delicate situation when it comes to Kylian Mbappe’s future.
The French giants are determined to tie the striker to a new contract and Le Parisien reports they hope to convince him to commit as soon as possible before he can be lured away by one of their European rivals.