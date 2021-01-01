Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham open talks for £40m McKennie

Real Madrid have made a second bid for PSG star Kylian Mbappe and are optimistic their offer of €170 million (£146m/$200m) plus €10m (£9m/$12m) in add-ons will be enough to land the forward, Goal can confirm.

The Blancos made an opening bid of €160m (£137m/$188m) earlier this week, which was rejected by PSG.

But after increasing their bid, the Spanish giants are growing increasingly confident they will be able to close a deal for the 22-year-old superstar.

