Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Van Dijk rejects PSG to sign record-breaking Liverpool deal

Barca enquire over Velez gem Almada
Velez Sarsfield sporting director Pablo Cavallero has revealed that Barcelona have made enquiries over teenage star Thiago Almada.
"I know that Barcelona have asked inside the sporting office about Almada, but we know he is barely 19 years old and has to keep maturing. If an irresistible offer arrives for the player and the club, we will most likely consider it," Cavallero told Crack Deportivo (via TNT Sports).
Inter to move for Bellerin
Inter are looking to take advantage of the contract uncertainty between Hector Bellerin and Arsenal, reports the Mirror.
Bellerin is holding out on extending his current deal which expires in 2023, after missing almost an entire year due to a cruciate ligament injury.
Van Dijk rejects PSG to sign new Liverpool deal
Defender will be rewarded with £220,000-a-week contract
Virgil van Dijk has rebuffed interest from Paris Saint-Germain in order to stay at Liverpool, claims the Sun.
The defender will be rewarded for his loyalty with a new five-year deal worth £220,000-a-week, making him the Reds highest-paid player in club history.
Gordon rejects new Celtic deal
Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon revealed that he turned down a new contract to stay at Parkhead.
The 37-year-old is out of contract in the summer and is close to a move to St. Mirren, according to the Daily Record.
Grujic set for Liverpool return
Liverpool have been assured Marko Grujic will return to Anfield as a more complete player following two years on loan at Hertha Berlin.
Serbia international Grujic is coming to the end of his stay at Hertha, who have confirmed he will head back to his parent club at the end of the month.
The 24-year-old former Red Star Belgrade midfielder may find there is a role for him in Jurgen Klopp's plans for next season.