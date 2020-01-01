Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City put on alert over Aouar

Chelsea could sell to fund Dembele and Werner moves
Chelsea could offload four players in order to raise funds to sign Lyon's Moussa Dembele and RB Leipzig's Timo Werner, football.london reports.
Emerson, Kurt Zouma, Ross Barkley and Michy Batshuayi are all in the line of fire as the Blues try to raise £100m ($122m).
Herrera says Neymar and Mbappe to stay with PSG
Neymar has never been more content at Paris Saint-Germain than he is now, according to Ander Herrera, who has also poured cold water on the suggestion that Kylian Mbappe might leave the club in the summer.
Both Neymar and Mbappe have been linked with a move away from Parc des Princes, but the coronavirus pandemic could make any big-money transfer difficult.
Chelsea ready to join Rice race
Chelsea will move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice if they lose midfielder N'Golo Kante this summer, The Mirror reports.
Real Madrid are eyeing the France star, which could open the door to Rice making a return to Stamford Bridge, where he spent time as a youngster before being released.
Kante, though, is not pushing for a move away from Chelsea.
'Arteta must be shown patience'
Mikel Arteta can be successful at Arsenal if he is shown patience, according to Julio Baptista, who thinks the Spaniard will need time to complete his long-term project in north London.
Arsenal dealt Partey blow by Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid have offered Thomas Partey to Liverpool, dealing a blow to Arsenal, who had hoped to sign the midfielder.
The Sun reports that Atleti want Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as part of a deal, with the Ghana international reportedly eager for a move to the Premier League.
Man City put on alert over Aouar
Lyon want to strike a deal to sell Houssem Aouar quickly this summer, with Manchester City still following the midfielder, L'Equipe reports.
With no European football next season, OL could also see Memphis Depay and Moussa Dembele leave, but Aouar is likely to be their big windfall.
Lyon want around €50 million (£44m/$54m) for the player, who has also been of interest to Liverpool.