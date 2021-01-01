Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Oyarzabal on Man City radar

Aston Villa are interesting in bringing back Ashley Young back to the club after a decade apart from the winger turned full-back, according to The Athletic.

Young is a completely different player than he was the last time he competed at Villa Park as a wide attacker capable of unlocking defences on his own through his pace and creativity. He helped the club to three straight sixth-place finishes and at 22 years old recorded 16 Premier League assists.

However, the 35-year-old would likely come in as more of a mentor this time around, with his peak days rushing forwards well behind him.