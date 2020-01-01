Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is ready to allow Sergio Ramos to leave in 2021, according to El Chiringuito TV.

The defender is rumoured to be the subject of a massive contract offer from Paris Saint-Germain, and Perez has done nothing to douse the flames by leaving the exit door ajar.

Ramos is said to be seeking a two-year contract at Real so he can retire at the club in 2023.