Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mings on Man Utd's transfer wish list

Jorginho's representative Jorge Santos has said "nothing can be ruled out" regarding the future of his client, admitting the Chelsea man would be open to a return to Serie A.

"Football is dynamic and nothing can be ruled out," Santos told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli. "If [Maurizio] Sarri returns to Napoli, he would make an attempt to bring Jorginho back. He is perfect for his football. I can't rule it out.

"He has two years left on his contract and is a regular starter for Italy. However, with a good project, he would be open to coming back."

