Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve join Man Utd in race for Jimenez

Wolves star Raul Jimenez has emerged as a target for both Juventus and Manchester United, reports The Sunday Times.

The Mexican striker has scored 26 goals in 67 Premier League games since moving to England from Benfica in 2018.

Both Juve and United are reportedly keen to make the most of a "depressed market" by signing Jimenez from Wolves for a cheaper fee at the end of this season.