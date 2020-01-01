Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham place £200m price tag on Kane

Striker has angered Spurs board with recent remarks

Tottenham are ready to sell Harry Kane if a club meets their asking price of £200 million ($249m), according to the Daily Mail.

Manchester United are prime candidates to sign the England striker, who reportedly angered Spurs management with his recent comments suggesting he could be open to leaving the club.

The Londoners are also keen to receive an injection of funds as they battle the loss of revenue caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.