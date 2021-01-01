Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal make official Aouar bid

Wimbledon sign Tottenham's Marsh
💙💛 A big Wimbledon welcome to our new signing George Marsh, who can’t wait for this place to be full with supporters! Find out more about the midfielder who spent 13 years with @SpursOfficial: https://t.co/tPrxCe64XX #AFCW pic.twitter.com/S4SOyyDR3z— AFC Wimbledon (@AFCWimbledon) July 6, 2021
Norwich loan out Drmic
Josip Drmic will spend the 2021-22 season on loan at HNK Rijeka ⬇— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) July 6, 2021
Costa contract confirmed
Porto have announced a contract for Bruno Costa that will run until 2024.
The midfielder played in 31 top-flight Portuguese matches last season at Portimonense.
Frankfurt near €7m Lindstrom deal
Eintracht Frankfurt have reached an agreement to sign €7 million (£6m/$8m) attacker Jesper Lindstrom from Brondby, according to BT. The deal is expected to go through later this week.
Lindstrom, 21, was a key part of his side’s title-winning 2020-21 season, scoring 10 league goals and providing 10 assists.
Kafue Celtic to see Daka funds
Zambia club Kafue Celtic FC 🇿🇲 will get around 7.9 million Euros from the 10% onward transfer fees and FIFA solidarity from @RedBullSalzburg following the transfer of Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu to Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively for 53 million Euros. pic.twitter.com/AbWZ1YZd21— N U H U ☀️ (@NuhuAdams_) July 6, 2021
Arsenal make official Aouar bid (Le10 Sport)
The disgruntled attacker has reportedly been absent from Lyon's pre-season training
Arsenal have made an official bid for Lyon forward Houssem Aouar, claims Le10 Sport, with discussions between the sides said to be progressing well.
The Gunners have been linked to the French player in previous windows, and signing him could come down to them meeting Lyon's asking price of at least €20 million (£17m/$24m).