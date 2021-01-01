Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona dream of Klopp hire

Fabianski in West Ham talks
Lukasz Fabianski reveals "preliminary talks" with West Ham have begun over a one-year contract extension #WHUFC https://t.co/ocGJzmKLJI— Tom Clark (@_thomasjclark) October 26, 2021
Arteta: I have full belief in Nketiah
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given Eddie Nketiah his full support and clarified the forward's future.
“We had a situation in the summer that we tried to resolve and we couldn't either way," Arteta said.
“That is the contract situation that is more and more common in football for where we are coming from with Covid and a lot of the issues that we have to resolve.
“I have full belief that he is going to be a top, top player and hopefully at Arsenal. I'm happy to have him, he is our player, I regard him really highly and from my side I want him to stay.”
Barcelona dream of Klopp hire (SPORT)
The Blaugrana want the type of turnaround Klopp engineered at Liverpool
Barcelona are dreaming of Jurgen Klopp becoming their manager of the future, claims SPORT.
The Liverpool boss has a contract until 2024 and has been linked to the Germany national team job should it ever open again.
Klopp has specialized in supercharging historic clubs that have underperformed, and Barcelona want him to work his magic at Camp Nou.
Levante release Hernani
Hernani se desvincula del #LevanteUD https://t.co/AwXdZhOgjU— Levante UD 🐸 (@LevanteUD) October 26, 2021
Carlisle Utd appoint Millen
✍️ Carlisle United are delighted to announce that Keith Millen has today been appointed as first-team manager.— Carlisle United FC (@officialcufc) October 26, 2021
Full details 👇https://t.co/XLSxTnfe6n