Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca & Man City want £87m Dias

Napoli and Inter consider Allan-Vecino swap deal
Napoli and Inter are considering a deal that will see Allan and Matias Vecino swap teams, reports Calciomercato.
Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso has long been an admirer of Vecino, who has been a key player at Inter for the past three seasons.
Inter are looking to strengthen their central midfield and though they are prioritising other players, a cost-cutting move for Allan could appeal with Vecino as a makeweight.
Inter in pole position after Kumbulla rejects Napoli
Inter are poised to win the race for Marash Kumbulla after the Hellas Verona defender turned down a move to Napoli, reports Sky Italia.
The Albanian has emerged as one of Serie A's top prospects after putting together an impressive campaign in the Hellas back line.
Napoli appeared to be leading the race for Kumbulla but after his rejection, Inter look set to seal a €25 million (£22m/$27m) move.
PSG interested in Bakayoko move
PSG are eyeing a move for Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to Le10Sport.
The 25-year-old is currently on a season-long loan at former club Monaco, who will have an option to purchase the midfielder from Chelsea.
But Bakayoko is interested in a move to PSG, a club he nearly joined in 2017 before opting for Chelsea instead.
Leicester & Everton emerge as possible Coutinho options
The Brazilian could see himself playing for Brendan Rodgers again
Everton and Leicester City have emerged as possible destinations for Philippe Coutinho, according to Sport.
Barcelona are looking to offload the playmaker this summer and Everton could be a potential landing spot, with the two clubs having done business on Lucas Digne, Andre Gomes and Yerri Mina in the past.
Leicester could emerge as an option as well, with Coutinho having starred under manager Brendan Rodgers when the pair were at Liverpool.
Ibrahimovic wants clarity from Milan before contract talks
Zlatan Ibrahimovic wants a decision on who will be AC Milan manager next season before he will decide on his future at the club, report the Corriere della Sera.
If Stefano Pioli remains in his post, Ibrahimovic may well be convinced to stay beyond the end of his current contract, which expires this summer.
Man City-linked Aouar 'hasn't asked to leave', says Lyon president
Lyon starlet Houssem Aouar hasn't asked to leave the club amid interest from Manchester City, according to the club's president.
Paris-Saint Germain, Juventus, Arsenal and Liverpool have also been linked but Jean-Michel Aulas says no negotiations have taken place.
PSG face extra fee if Icardi is sold to Juventus
Paris Saint-Germain will have to pay extra for Mauro Icardi if they buy him from Inter and sell him on to another Serie A club, report the Corriere dello Sport.
With Juventus linked with a move, it is claimed PSG would have to pay €85 million (£74m/$92m) rather than the €70m (£61m/$76m) currently included in their purchase option.
Perez dreams of Neymar at Madrid, says former agent
Brazil star is long-term target
Neymar's former agent Wagner Ribeiro says Florentino Perez still dreams of taking the Brazilian to Real Madrid.
According to the agent, Perez wanted Neymar while he was a youngster at Santos, and still wants to sign him now.
"Florentino still dreams of signing Neymar," Ribeiro told ESPN's Canal do Nicola. "Last year, in May, I was in Florentino's office and he told me he still has this dream."
Mourinho trying to hijack Dortmund's move for Meunier
Tottenham Jose Mourinho personally called Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier earlier this week to persuade him to move to north London - according to ESPN.
The Belgian has already agreed terms on a free transfer to Borussia Dortmund this summer, but Spurs could attempt to hi-jack the move.
Mourinho is desperate to bring in a new right-back and Meunier is top of his list of targets.
Guardiola eager to lure Bonucci to Man City
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is eager to lure Leonardo Bonucci to Etihad Stadium this summer, but Goal has learned that Juventus have no intention of selling one of their prized assets.
Bonucci has spent the majority of his 13 years as a professional on Juve's books, racking up 372 appearances in total while getting his hands on 14 major trophies.
The 32-year-old took the surprise decision to join Milan 2017 after spending the previous seven seasons at the Juventus Stadium, but returned a year later after admitting he missed his home in Turin.
Lyon working on Depay extension
Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has confirmed that the club have opened negotiations with Memphis Depay over a new contract.
The Dutchman's current deal is due to expire in 2021, and he has been linked with a move away from Groupama Stadium recently.
Aulas says a deal has yet to be finalised, but that talks with Depay are ongoing.
"We are working on it a lot," Aulas told Lyon's official website. "We made him a certain number of proposals which he [Depay] did not accept. He was waiting to be able to resume."
Sancho is nowhere near Aguero, Higuain, Messi & Di Maria - Neville
Gary Neville has expressed his belief that Jadon Sancho is "nowhere near" the level of players like Sergio Aguero, Gonzalo Higuain, Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria, all of whom have experience of winning major trophies "season in, season out".
Sancho has established himself as one of the most exciting young players in world football since swapping Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund in 2017.
The 20-year-old has racked up 90 appearances in all competitions for BVB, scoring an impressive 31 goals while also providing a countless number of assists for his team-mates.
Napoli interested in Everton striker Kean
Napoli are considering a summer swoop for Everton centre-forward Moise Kean - according to Corriere Dello Sport.
The Italian giants have set their sights on the 20-year-old as the prepare to lose Arkadiusz Milik and Dries Mertens when the transfer market reopens.
Kean has struggled at Everton since joining the club from Juventus last year, scoring just once in 26 outings.
Liverpool target Correa
Lazio star tipped to join Reds
Lazio forward Joaquin Correa has emerged on Liverpool's transfer radar - as the Daily Mirror reports.
The 25-year-old could be available for as little as €25 million (£22m/$27m) this summer due to the current state of the transfer market amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Liverpool want to bring in Correa as a backup for Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino later in the year.
Kepa set to remain at Chelsea
Chelsea are planning to keep hold of number one goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga beyond the summer - according to the Daily Mail.
The Spaniard had been tipped to leave Stamford Bridge after a difficult season, but the Blues do not believe they will be able to recoup their initial £72 million ($89m) investment amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Chelsea had been looking at Gianluigi Donnarumma as a potential replacement for Kepa, but Milan are not prepared to sanction the departure of a prized asset this year.
Everton approach Barca for Brazilian defender Emerson
Everton have contacted Barcelona to discuss a potential deal for Brazilian defender Emerson - according to SPORT.
The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Real Betis, but the Blaugrana are eager to sell him outright at the end of the season.
Everton could submit a formal bid for Emerson later in the year, with Barca willing to listen to offers within the region of €20 million (£18m/$22m).
Chelsea make contact with Lille over Osimhen
Chelsea have approached Lille over Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen's availability - according to Le 10 Sport.
Frank Lampard is eager to bolster his attacking ranks in the summer transfer window, with the Blues set to target the 21-year-old when the market reopens.
Chelsea have also enquired about Lille defender Gabriel, who has been linked with Arsenal and Everton in recent weeks.
Zlatan addresses Milan future after scoring in friendly for Hammarby
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has spoken out on his future at Milan after scoring in a friendly for Hammarby, expressing a desire to play football for as long as he can.
The Milan centre-forward has been training with Hammarby during the coronavirus crisis, with Italy still in a state of lockdown and the 2019-20 season currently on hiatus.
Ibrahimovic bought shares in the Swedish club last year, and was granted permission to return to his homeland in March.
Man City, PSG & Juve vying for Lyon's Aouar
Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus - according to RMC Sport.
A bidding war for the 21-year-old could erupt this summer, with his current employers likely to hold out for a free within the region of €50 million (£44m/$54m).
Aouar has hit nine goals in 37 appearances for Lyon in 2019-20, and still have three years left to run on his current contract.
Villa & Palace eyeing Borini
Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are both chasing Hellas Verona forward Fabio Borini - as the Birmingham Mail reports.
The 29-year-old is due to become a free agent at the end of June, and Villa have already been in touch with his representatives over a possible transfer.
Palace are also ready to pounce for Borini, who has previously played in the Premier League at both Liverpool and Sunderland.
PSG set sights on Roma ace Pellegrini
Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini - according to Foot Mercato.
The 23-year-old has a €30 million (£26m/$32m) release clause in his current contract, and the French champions are planning to swoop for his signature this summer.
Pellegrini has racked up 24 appearances across all competitions for Roma this term, scoring three goals and laying on 11 assists.
Newcastle can sign Bale if they recruit manager like Pochettino - Berbatov
Newcastle United could be in the market for players such as Gareth Bale if they appoint a top-class manager like Mauricio Pochettino, claims Dimitar Berbatov.
The Premier League club are reportedly close to being bought by a cashed-up Saudi Arabian consortium in a £300 million ($375m) takeover.
With the new owners likely to come armed with plenty of transfer funds, Berbatov feels Newcastle could have the ability to sign players such as Real Madrid star Bale with a reputable coach - such as Pochettino.
Barcelona not in the process of signing Neymar or Lautaro, claims La Liga chief Tebas
Barcelona are not negotiating deals for Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar or Inter forward Lautaro Martinez, according to La Liga president Javier Tebas.
The La Liga giants have been heavily linked with moves for Neymar and Martinez amid growing speculation they could land both – or at least one – of the stars.
However, Tebas played down the rumours, saying Barca had other priorities than transfers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Inter eyeing David as Lautaro replacement
Gent striker Jonathan David is the subject of interest from Inter - according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Nerazzurri are eager to bring in the 20-year-old to replace Lautaro Martinez, who looks set to join Barcelona this summer.
David, who could be available for around €25 million (£22m/$27m) later in the year, has hit 18 goals in all competitions for Gent this season.
Barca and City want £87m-rated Dias
Benfica defender Ruben Dias has attracted the interest of Barcelona and Manchester City despite his £87m ($108m) release clause.
According to Record, Dias' agent Jorge Mendes has offered his client to the Blaugrana, while Pep Guardiola wants to bring the 22-year-old to Manchester.
Dias' contract expires in the summer of 2024.
Man Utd or Inter don't want Sanchez
Alexis Sanchez's future is in limbo with both Manchester United and Inter Milan not keen on him staying at their club.
The Chilean attacker is currently on loan at Inter but Antonio Conte does not want him past the end of the season, according to The Sun.
And the Red Devils are likely to force Sanchez to train separately from the main squad if he returns to Old Trafford.
Real Madrid discouraged from signing Haaland
Real Madrid's interest in Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is dwindling after learning of the extra fees needed to be paid to his agent Mina Raiola.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Madrid were keen on the 19-year-old Norwegian but have been put off by the additional money needed to be given to Raiola and the player's father as part of the deal.
Gerrard urged to bring Dykes to Rangers
Rangers coach Steven Gerrard should sign Australian striker Lyndon Dykes, according to Scottish full back Alan Hutton.
Dykes has been impressive for Livingston this season, scoring nine goals and creating eight assists in 25 appearances.
Hutton believes that the 24-year-old would be the perfect signing for Rangers.
"I think he’d be a great addition, to be honest. I’ve watched him a number of times and wow, has he given Celtic and Rangers problems throughout the season," Hutton told Football Insider.
"He’s constantly a thorn in their side, he’s big, he’s powerful, he can hold the ball up, he can turn, he’s got pace, he can finish – I think he’s a well rounded player to be honest.
"When you’re showing that ability week in, week out, for a lesser team – no disrespect to Livingston – it shows great ability.
"If you’ve got Morelos and someone like him, can you imagine them two playing together?"
Former USWNT boss Ellis would be 'strong' England hire, says former Lioness midfielder Carney
Jill Ellis ruled the world with the U.S. women's national team, and Karen Carney says the English-born coach could be perfect for the Lionesses.
The Football Association is looking for a new head coach to lead England after it was announced Phil Neville will leave his position next year.
Carney, a 144-cap former midfield star with England, says Ellis, who won the Women's World Cup with the USWNT in 2015 and 2019, has strong credentials for the job.
Barca readying bid for Tonali
Barcelona are preparing an offer for 19-year-old Brescia prodigy Sandro Tonali.
The Daily Mail reports the Catalans are gaining momentum in their pursuit of the Italian midfielder, with their latest offer sitting at £52 million (€59m/$64m).
Tonali has made 77 appearances for Brescia over the last three seasons, emerging as one of Europe's most talented midfielders.
Juve's Sandro and Chelsea's Emerson to swap clubs?
Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri is eyeing a reunion with Chelsea left-back Emerson and is preparing to send Alex Sandro in the opposite direction.
According to Tuttosport, the Blues want £22 million (€25m/$27m) for the their Brazilian defender, but Juve may use Sandro as a way to get their target without outlaying any money.
Sarr unfazed by speculation over Marseille future
Marseille right-back Bouna Sarr has stated that he is not paying attention to the transfer speculation surrounding his future at the club.
A number of European clubs that include Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and West Ham, are rumoured to be interested in securing the 28-year old of Senegalese and Guinean descent.
Chelsea make offer for Mertens
The Belgium international could be heading for Stamford Bridge
Napoli striker Dries Mertens could be on his way to Chelsea with the Premier League club starting discussions over a move.
After tying Olivier Giroud down with a one-year contract extension, the Blues are looking to add Belgian forward Mertens, whose contract at the Serie A club expires on July 1, the Daily Star reports.
The 32-year-old has 121 goals in more than 300 appearances for Napoli over the last seven seasons.
Woodward: Transfer market won't be 'business as usual' for Man Utd
Manchester United executive vice chairman Ed Woodward has warned it may not be business as usual for his side in the summer transfer window and that speculation linking the club with players for hundreds of millions of pounds is "far from reality."
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still hoping to add new signings to his squad whenever the transfer window does open and the club continue to work on potential deals, but the economic impact of Covid-19 could result in reduced spending for United.
Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is top of the transfer list and Harry Kane has been of interest as United look to replace Romelu Lukaku, who left for Inter last summer. However, talk of England captain Kane joining in a transfer of £200 million ($247m) has been dismissed.