Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca & Man City want £87m Dias

Napoli and Inter are considering a deal that will see Allan and Matias Vecino swap teams, reports Calciomercato.



Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso has long been an admirer of Vecino, who has been a key player at Inter for the past three seasons.

Inter are looking to strengthen their central midfield and though they are prioritising other players, a cost-cutting move for Allan could appeal with Vecino as a makeweight.

