Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd & Newcastle in for Dembele

Hefti set to join Genoa
Young Boys right back Silvan Hefti is set to join Genoa on a permanent move for €5m. He’s gonna be the first signing for Andriy Shevchenko as Genoa manager. 🟡🇨🇭 #transfers @SkySport— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 29, 2021
Genoa are also working to sign Italian striker Roberto Piccoli on loan from Atalanta. @DiMarzio pic.twitter.com/qx3sfRWwH1
Striker Milik offered to Juventus
Arek #Milik has been offered to #Juventus. He could leave #OlympiqueMarseille in January. #transfers #OM #TeamOM— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) December 29, 2021
Tosun ready to leave Everton
Cenk #Tosun is not in Rafa #Benitez’s plans: the turkish striker is ready to leave #Everton in January. He could return to the turkish Super Lig. #Besiktas have shown interest to re-sign him. #transfers #EFC— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) December 29, 2021
Ramsay could be subject of Leicester bid
Aberdeen expect a bid for full-back Calvin Ramsay from Leicester City, reports the Daily Record.
The Foxes see Ramsay, 18, as a rising star who is starting to prove himself during a four-assist campaign in Scotland this year.
Man Utd & Newcastle look to pounce on Dembele news (Moretto)
The Premier League clubs have already expressed firm interest in the player
Manchester United and Newcastle will look to pounce on the news that Ousmane Dembele is now expected to leave Barcelona, writes Matteo Moretto.
Both clubs had already expressed firm interest in the winger, whose contract expires in the summer.
They can now start negotiating a contract with him from January 1 onwards as they try to add further attacking talent to their ranks.
Dembele's contract extension talks collapse
Ousmane Dembele could be set to leave Barcelona this summer after contract extension talks with the club collapsed this week, GOAL can confirm.
Negotiations did not go as the Blaugrana expected and Dembele's contract requests were not met. The sides remain a long way apart in their wage proposals.