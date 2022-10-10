The i understands that Newcastle are readying bids for Leicester playmaker James Maddison and Bayer Leverkusen winger Mousa Diaby. Both players are currently playing in underperforming teams and could be tempted to join Eddie Howe's project on Tyneside.
LiveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG prepared to pay Leao release clause
- -
Newcastle line up bids for Maddison and Diaby
- -
Brentford to offer Toney new contract to see off interestGetty Images
Ivan Toney is hot property right now. The English forward has six goals in the Premier League so far this season and is attracting interest from across the top flight. However, Brentford are set to offer their star striker a new contract in order to see off interest from other clubs such as West Ham and Manchester United, according to The Mirror.
- -
Leicester eye up Van de Beek
Donny Van de Beek has long been out of favour at Man Utd, even with ex-Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag entering the dugout at Old Trafford this summer. Ekrem Konur believes that Leicester City are looking to bring in the midfielder for a price of around €15 million.
- -
PSG ready to pay release clause for LeaoGetty
PSG's search for a second striker has led them to Rafael Leao of AC Milan, according to Media Foot. The forward is heavily linked with Chelsea, but Luis Campos is reportedly ready to pay the Portuguese wingers €150 million release clause to take him to Paris.
- -
Potter refusing to be drawn on Leao linksGetty Images
Chelsea have been heavily linked with AC Milan forward Rafael Leao in the past months, but new boss Graham Potter is refusing to be drawn into discussion regarding any interest. When asked about the player he said: "They are very flexible and can set up in lots of ways - and the player mentioned [Leao] is part of that team. You can see his quality and what he brings, but he's part of a strong unit, a strong team and a strong club - and we respect that."