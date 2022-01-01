Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Inter pushing to re-sign Lukaku

Man Utd monitoring Danjuma
Man United are keeping an eye on Arnaut Danjuma ahead of the summer transfer window, according to MEN.
A year after being considered as a replacement for Jadon Sancho, the Red Devils remain admirers of the Dutch winger, who has a £38m (€45m) release clause that can be activated this summer.
Marseille and Lyon have held talks with Lacazette
Lyon and Marseille held talks with Alexandre Lacazette.
The priority of the French star is Lyon, but Marseille believes that it can convince him.
Winks free to explore his options
According to Football Insider, Tottenham have informed Harry Winks that he is free to find a new club as he is currently deemed surplus to requirements by Antonio Conte.
Under Conte, the 26-year-old made 24 appearances and started eight Premier League matches before his game time was reduced in the second half of the season when Rodrigo Bentancur arrived from Juventus and was immediately slotted into the starting XI.
Chelsea interested in Hakimi
According to The Athletic, Chelsea are monitoring Achraf Hakimi's situation at Paris Saint-Germain.
They were interested in the Moroccan right-back last summer but lost out to PSG, who bought him from Inter Milan for around £60 million.
Newcastle target Fekir
Newcastle are plotting a move for Betis star Nabil Fekir, according to Fichajes.
Fekir has been the standout performer for Betis this season and the club could be convinced to sell him for the right price.
Perisic set for Spurs medical
Ivan Perisic will have a medical at Tottenham on Monday.
La Gazzetta dello Sport reports his transfer to the Premier League is almost complete.
Kuyt the favourite to land ADO Den Haag job
Dirk Kuyt is the favourite to take over as coach of ADO Den Haag, according to Voetbal International.
The former Liverpool and Netherlands star is looking to begin his professional coaching career and looks set to start in the second tier of Dutch football.
Man Utd-linked Nkunku opens door to PSG return
Christopher Nkunju has suggested he would prefer a move back to Paris Saint-Germain.
Nkunku is wanted by Manchester United and Chelsea, but PSG are the club in his heart.
Arsenal, Spurs & Newcastle want Lenglet
Clement Lenglet is almost certain to leave Barcelona this summer.
The defender is open to departing on an initial loan as he looks to fight for first-team football, says Sport.
The Premier League could be his destination as the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle and Everton are all eyeing him, but no agreement has been made with any team.
Trincao to join Sporting
Francisco Trincao may be on his way to Sporting CP this summer.
Sport reports the Portuguese club hope to sign him on loan from Barcelona with an option to buy at the end of next season.
Inter set Lukaku deadline
Inter hope to have the signing of Romelu Lukaku wrapped up by the end of June, according to Calciomercato.
The Serie A side want to bring the striker back to San Siro and have told his representatives that it must be done within a month for tax purposes.
Milan close to Sanches
Renato Sanches to AC Milan
Spezia to sack Motta
Serie A side Spezia are set to part ways with Thiago Motta as they've now approached Alanyaspor head coach Francesco Farioli.
Farioli has been in Spezia list for months and he’s a serious candidate to replace Thiago Motta.
Arsenal to offload Leno
Arsenal hope to offload goalkeeper Bernd Leno to Benfica as part of a fundraising operation at Emirates Stadium, per The Sun.
But the Portuguese club are haggling over the asking price the Gunners want for him.
Leno has slipped down the ranks in north London since Aaron Ramsdale arrived at the club.
Inter step up Gleison talk
Inter is in advanced talks with Gleison Bremer.
#SempreInter ⚫🔵 #ForzaInter pic.twitter.com/amzPbjntU8
Anderlecht to set new boss
Felice Mazzú, new Anderlecht head coach. Full agreement, it's just about official statement pending but it's done.
He's gonna replace Vincent Kompany as expected.