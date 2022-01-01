Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Inter pushing to re-sign Lukaku

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Man Utd monitoring Danjuma

2022-05-30T12:00:31.704Z

Man United are keeping an eye on Arnaut Danjuma ahead of the summer transfer window, according to MEN.

A year after being considered as a replacement for Jadon Sancho, the Red Devils remain admirers of the Dutch winger, who has a £38m (€45m) release clause that can be activated this summer.

Arnaut Danjuma Villarreal 2022
Getty

Marseille and Lyon have held talks with Lacazette

2022-05-30T11:30:17.065Z

Winks free to explore his options

2022-05-30T11:00:25.493Z

According to Football Insider, Tottenham have informed Harry Winks that he is free to find a new club as he is currently deemed surplus to requirements by Antonio Conte. 

Under Conte, the 26-year-old made 24 appearances and started eight Premier League matches before his game time was reduced in the second half of the season when Rodrigo Bentancur arrived from Juventus and was immediately slotted into the starting XI.

Chelsea interested in Hakimi

2022-05-30T10:30:08.773Z

According to The Athletic, Chelsea are monitoring Achraf Hakimi's situation at Paris Saint-Germain.

They were interested in the Moroccan right-back last summer but lost out to PSG, who bought him from Inter Milan for around £60 million.

Newcastle target Fekir

2022-05-30T09:59:38.000Z

Newcastle are plotting a move for Betis star Nabil Fekir, according to Fichajes.

Fekir has been the standout performer for Betis this season and the club could be convinced to sell him for the right price.

Perisic set for Spurs medical

2022-05-30T09:36:08.091Z

Ivan Perisic will have a medical at Tottenham on Monday.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports his transfer to the Premier League is almost complete.

Kuyt the favourite to land ADO Den Haag job

2022-05-30T08:54:38.381Z

Dirk Kuyt is the favourite to take over as coach of ADO Den Haag, according to Voetbal International.

The former Liverpool and Netherlands star is looking to begin his professional coaching career and looks set to start in the second tier of Dutch football.

Man Utd-linked Nkunku opens door to PSG return

2022-05-30T08:23:09.327Z

Christopher Nkunju has suggested he would prefer a move back to Paris Saint-Germain.

Nkunku is wanted by Manchester United and Chelsea, but PSG are the club in his heart.

Arsenal, Spurs & Newcastle want Lenglet

2022-05-30T07:35:01.000Z

Clement Lenglet is almost certain to leave Barcelona this summer.

The defender is open to departing on an initial loan as he looks to fight for first-team football, says Sport.

The Premier League could be his destination as the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle and Everton are all eyeing him, but no agreement has been made with any team.

Trincao to join Sporting

2022-05-30T07:00:06.000Z

Francisco Trincao may be on his way to Sporting CP this summer.

Sport reports the Portuguese club hope to sign him on loan from Barcelona with an option to buy at the end of next season.

Inter set Lukaku deadline

2022-05-30T06:32:12.155Z

Inter hope to have the signing of Romelu Lukaku wrapped up by the end of June, according to Calciomercato.

The Serie A side want to bring the striker back to San Siro and have told his representatives that it must be done within a month for tax purposes.

Spezia to sack Motta

2022-05-29T22:45:00.000Z

Arsenal to offload Leno

2022-05-29T22:30:00.000Z

Arsenal hope to offload goalkeeper Bernd Leno to Benfica as part of a fundraising operation at Emirates Stadium, per The Sun.

But the Portuguese club are haggling over the asking price the Gunners want for him.

Leno has slipped down the ranks in north London since Aaron Ramsdale arrived at the club.

Anderlecht to set new boss

2022-05-29T22:00:00.000Z