Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Newcastle give up on Lingard

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Jesse Lingard Manchester United 2021-22
Getty

Inter to prioritise Angelino

2022-01-25T23:55:00.000Z

Inter will prioritise the signing of wing-back Angelino from RB Leipzig, claims Fichajes.

Having already added Denzel Dumfries last summer to help the right side of their defence, the Serie A club now want to address the left side, with Angelino their ideal target.

Palace want Van de Beek loan

2022-01-25T23:40:00.000Z

The midfielder has yet to find his groove at Old Trafford and could seek a different Premier League opportunity

Crystal Palace want to sign Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek on loan before the end of the month, according to the Evening Standard.

United are said to be open to the idea, as it would allow Van de Beek the chance to prove himself in the Premier League during the second half of the campaign before being re-evaluated over the summer.

Tagliafico negotiations continue

2022-01-25T23:37:00.000Z

Barcelona make Kessie offer

2022-01-25T23:30:00.000Z

Tranmere announce Hawkes deal

2022-01-25T23:27:00.000Z

Arsenal remain interested in €30m Guimaraes

2022-01-25T23:20:00.000Z

Arsenal have maintained their interest in Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, writes Sky Sports.

The Brazilian would reportedly cost them at least €30 million ($34m/£25.1m).

Mikel Arteta and Co. have been aiming to strengthen their midfield and potentially their attack this window but have so far missed out on their top targets.

Guimaraes, 24, has made 20 Ligue 1 appearances this year and has thrived as a passer under Peter Bosz.

Newcastle give up on Lingard

2022-01-25T23:14:00.000Z

Newcastle have given up on signing Jesse Lingard from Manchester United with negotiations now dead, reports Sky Sports.

Lingard wants to leave Old Trafford, however a loan fee has not come close to being agreed upon.

He's made just nine league appearances - and no starts - this year for the Red Devils.

Nirennold joins Motherwell defence

2022-01-25T23:10:00.000Z

Valencia make Comert addition official

2022-01-25T23:05:00.000Z