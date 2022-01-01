Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea to move for Arsenal & Tottenham target Perisic

Poland eye Shevchenko
Poland's Football Federation have shown interest for Andriy Shevchenko as new coach of the National Team. Opened talks.
Newcastle to beat Man Utd to Haidara signing (Mirror)
Red Devils stalling over official bid for 23-year-old midfielder
Manchester United could miss out on the signing of Amadou Haidara from RB Leipzig as Newcastle are set to make an offer.
The Mirror reports Ralf Rangnick has been pushing for the Red Devils to buy Haidara and has talked Leipzig into a £33 million sale.
United have been slow to make an official offer for the Bundesliga side, however, and their hesitation could see them drop out of the race altogether as Newcastle are eager to land him.
Everton meet to discuss Benitez sacking
The Everton board have gathered to discuss Rafael Benitez’s future, according to Sky Sports.
The Toffees have won just on of their last 13 matches in the Premier League, having been beaten 2-1 by Norwich on Saturday.
Their dire form could cost Benitez his job as the club leaders are considering sacking him this week.
Real Madrid want Vlahovic as Haaland alternative
Real Madrid will make a move for Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic if they fail to sign Erling Haaland.
The Borussia Dortmund star is the club’s top transfer target, but they face competition for his signature from Barcelona and Manchester City.
Should the Norway striker turn down Madrid’s advances, El Nacional says they will turn to Vlahovic, who has impressed in Serie A this season.
AC Milan, Bayern & Atletico want Christensen
AC Milan have joined Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid in the race to sign Andreas Christensen, says Calciomercato.
The 25-year-old Denmark international can leave Chelsea on a free transfer at the end of the season and the three clubs hope to lure him away from Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea to move for Arsenal & Spurs target Perisic (Mirror)
The Croatia international's contract at Inter expires at the end of the season
Chelsea are considering a move for Ivan Perisic, according to The Mirror.
Inter are willing to listen to offers for the Croatia international this month as they risk losing him for free at the end of the season.
Arsenal and Tottenham are said to be interested in Perisic, too, but the Blues are looking to strengthen on the wing and could swoop in with an offer.