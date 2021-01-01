Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona agree Dembele renewal terms

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Ousmane Dembele FC Barcelona 2021/22
Barcelona agree Dembele renewal terms (SPORT)

2021-12-23T23:52:00.000Z

The winger had been set to become a free agent next summer

Barcelona have agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension with forward Ousmane Dembele, reports SPORT.

The key part of the deal is Dembele's acceptance of a lower salary to remain at Camp Nou, and the announcement is expected to be made next week.

There had been speculation that the player was headed towards free agency with extension talks stalling, however that no longer seems the case.

Lenglet doesn't want Barcelona departure

2021-12-23T23:45:00.000Z

Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet doesn't want to leave the club this winter, according to Marca, and his refusal to sign off on a transfer could complicate other moves for the Blaugrana.

A major part of the organisation's plan to reduce debt while still improving the squad is to offload players deemed to be making more in wages than they are worth to the team. Lenglet, a second-choice defender this year, fits that billing but appears comfortable running out his current contract at Camp Nou.

