Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Newcastle & Aston Villa to move for Pogba

Barcelona could make a move for Ajax star Antony after Dani Alves instructed the club to go after his compatriot.

UOL claims the veteran full-back has recommended the winger to the Camp Nou side and they may look to lure the €40 million-rated (£33m/$44m) player to Catalunya.

But they will face competition from Liverpool, who are said to be willing to match Ajax's asking price, and Bayern Munich.