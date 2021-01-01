Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca to move for Cavani in January

West Ham are considering a loan move for Manchester City's Nathan Ake to ease their defensive injury crisis, reports the Sun.

The Hammers have turned to Ake after Kurt Zouma suffered a hamstring injury against Chelsea on Saturday that is set to keep him out until March, with fellow centre-back Angelo Ogbonna already ruled out for the season with a knee injury.

Former Bournemouth defender Ake has only made three Premier League starts this season so may be open to the idea of regular first-team football at the London Stadium during the second half of the campaign.