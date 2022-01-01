Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal's Pepe set to complete Nice loan

Antony no longer an option for Man Utd
Ajax winger Antony is no longer an option for Manchester United this summer, according to De Telegraaf.
The Brazilian has been linked with a move to Old Trafford to reunite with Erik ten Hag but the 22-year-old wants to stay where he is.
Chelsea set for more Aubameyang talks
Chelsea have scheduled new round of talks with Pierre Aubameyang’s camp this week. Todd Boehly wants to understand conditions of the deal also on personal terms, then it will be time to submit bid to Barça. 🚨🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2022
Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe wanted by Nice (Foot Mercato)
Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe is wanted on loan by Nice, according to Foot Mercato.
The Ivorian is keen on the move and initial talks have already taken place.
Pepe cost Arsenal £72m but has fallen out of favour and is yet to feature this season.
Tanguy Ndombele to finalize Napoli move
Tottenham and Napoli are currently trying to complete a deal for midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, reports Gianluca di Marzio.
The 25-year-old is expected to move on an initial loan but the transfer will include a purchase option.
Brighton sign Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal
We're delighted to announce the signing of defender Pervis Estupinan from La Liga side Villarreal! ✍️— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 16, 2022
