Understand Kevin Mbabu could leave Fulham immediately — advanced talks over loan deal until June with Geneve Servet, his hometown club 🚨⚪️⚫️🇨🇭 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 11, 2023
The agreement is close, deal could be completed soon — Mbabu has already accepted as he’d be happy to return in Switzerland. pic.twitter.com/tNqodEyIUB
Mbabu on his way out of Fulham
Amid reported Real Madrid interest in Kingsley Coman, Bayern Munich have slapped a €100 million (£88.5m/$107m) valuation on the French attacker, according to Calciomercato.
Coman, who has won the league title in every single season of his professional career, has scored four times in the Bundesliga this season.
Gvardiol may not move in summer 2023
According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Josko Gvardiol may not leave RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023 as he now intends to see out his contract with the club.
Real Madrid, alongside several Premier League clubs, are monitoring his situation and the 21-year-old Croatia star will certainly attract even more attention by the time the season is out.
Despite Liverpool's woes so far this season, manager Jurgen Klopp has no intention of walking away from the club and is instead planning to revamp his side according to The Times. He will be fully backed by ownership group FSG.
The German has had strong indication that he will be given the necessary funds to revamp his squad, with 19-year-old Jude Bellingham his primary transfer target. Matheus Nunes of Wolves, who recently impressed against Liverpool, is said to also be on the radar as the Reds looks to rejuvenate their squad in the summer.
Real Madrid rejected an approach for Vinicius Junior made by PSG, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional.
They are suggesting the Parisians offered upwards of €135 million (£120m/$144.5m) for the Brazilian attacker but were bluntly told no by Madrid President Florentino Perez.