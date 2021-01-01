Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd believe Rangnick will provide Haaland transfer edge

Sevilla lead race for Brereton
Sevilla have emerged as favourites to sign Blackburn Rovers' Chile star Ben Brereton, claims the Sun.
Brereton has impressed hugely for Chile since making his debut earlier in 2021, becoming a firm favourite in the country for which he is eligible to play through his mother's nationality.
Guardiola addresses Man City future
Pep Guardiola on his future to @TeleFootball: “In England being here, always I will be Man City manager - and if they ever want me back, I will come back to City. I don’t think I will train another club in England apart from this one”. 🔵 #MCFC pic.twitter.com/jWpAOKZGNM— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 27, 2021
West Ham to make final £7m Tarkowski bid
West Ham are set to make one last effort to sign Burnley defender James Tarkowski, reports the Sun.
The Hammers hope that a bid of £7 million ($9m) will be enough to convince the Clarets, who are holding out for a bigger fee.
St. Etienne join chase for Balogun
Ligue 1 side St. Etienne are the latest club to register their interest in Arsenal promise Folarin Balogun, reports the Sun.
The 20-year-old will have no shortage of suitors if he is allowed to go out on loan in January, as Middlesbrough, Swansea and Bournemouth are also reportedly keen on a short-term deal.
Man Utd believe Rangnick gives them Haaland edge (The Mirror)
New manager worked with Norwegian as a teenager at RB Salzburg
Manchester United are counting on Ralf Rangnick's influence to help them land Erling Haaland next summer, claims the Mirror.
Rangnick, who will soon be unveiled as the club's manager until the end of the season, knows the Norwegian well, having signed him as a teenager for RB Salzburg in 2019.