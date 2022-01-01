Bernardeschi offered to Napoli
Federico #Bernardeschi has been offered to #Napoli as a free agent. Aurelio #DeLaurentiis wanted him 2 years ago and appreciates the former #Juventus player, but his salary’s request is too high at now. #transfers— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 28, 2022
Tuchel to hold talks with Gallagher over Chelsea role
Thomas Tuchel wants to have direct discussion with Conor Gallagher on future and next season plans. He’s highly rated by Chelsea manager. 🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2022
There are chances for Gallagher to be part of Chelsea squad for next season, as per @JacobSteinberg - but it’s not 100% sure yet. pic.twitter.com/rjDLObZ3I2
‘If Messi goes to Inter Miami, the fanfare will be like Pele’
Lionel Messi is destined to end up in MLS, claims former United States international Tim Howard, with a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner being tipped to generate a similar level of “fanfare” in America as Brazil legend Pele.
An Argentine icon remains tied to a contract at Paris Saint-Germain through to the summer of 2023, but speculation is building regarding future intentions beyond that point.
There has been plenty of talk regarding a possible move to Inter Miami for Messi, where he would link up with Manchester United and England legend David Beckham, with Howard confident that an agreement will be put in place at some stage.
Roma offer Dybala contract
🚨Paulo Dybala tiene la oferta de contrato por tres años con la Roma.— César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) May 28, 2022
*️⃣La 💎 no tiene apuro por definir su futuro y por eso espera por la propuesta formal del Inter, que ya sabe sus pretensiones, y recién definirá su futuro en unos 20/30 días.
*️⃣Prefiere un club con Champions.
Haaland given Man City nickname by Rodri ahead of £51m transfer
Erling Haaland is yet to officially link up with Manchester City, as he prepares to join the Premier League champions from Borussia Dortmund, but he already has a nickname at the Etihad Stadium courtesy of new team-mate Rodri.
The prolific Norwegian striker is linking up with the Blues in a £51 million ($64m) deal, as he prepares to follow in the footsteps of his father by opening a new adventure in English football.
A star-studded squad working under the guidance of Pep Guardiola are delighted to have Haaland on board for 2022-23, with Rodri among those looking forward to welcoming a talented 21-year-old through the doors having been impressed by what he has seen from afar.
Alonso ready for Barca move
Marcos Alonso has an agreement ready on personal terms with Barcelona since one month. He wants to go back to La Liga, still same plan. 🇪🇸 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2022
Alonso deal depends on Chelsea as Barça have no intention to pay a big fee for him, out of contract in June 2023. https://t.co/meA7qSvzen
Abramovich releases Chelsea farewell statement
Chelsea's outgoing owner Roman Abramovich has released a statement thanking players, staff and supporters as he prepares to relinquish total control of the Premier League club.
The Russian's 19-year reign in charge at Stamford Bridge is coming to an end, with a consortium led by Todd Boehly having reached an agreement with the Blues over a £4.25 billion ($5.3bn) takeover.
Abramovich's statement also wished the new owners good luck, with an official announcement confirming the completion of their takeover expected on May 30.
Nketiah signs five-year Arsenal contract
Eddie Nketiah’s new contract will be valid until June 2027. Five year deal now set to be signed, as Arsenal wanted him to stay at all costs. ⚪️🔴 #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2022
Crystal Palace, West Ham and two Bundesliga clubs approached Eddie but he’s staying. pic.twitter.com/tQQmBtpSNL
Favre rejects lucrative offer and eyes Gladbach return
Lucien Favre has his heart set on a move back to Borussia Monchengladbach.
The coach was offered a lucrative deal worth €7 million per year by Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr Riad, according to Sky Sport, but has turned them down as he wants to go back to Germany.
Liverpool approach Dembele (Sport)
Liverpool have approached Ousmane Dembele to find out if he is interested in a move to Anfield.
Sport reports the Premier League side are interested in landing the French winger, but face competition from Chelsea and Barcelona, who are trying to get him to sign a new contract.
Tottenham to move for €60m Bastoni
Tottenham are plotting a move for Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni, according to Tuttomercatoweb.
Manchester United are also interested in the 22-year-old but Antonio Conte hopes to lure him to north London but Inter are demanding at least €60 million.
Premier League & Bundesliga teams track Wahi
Montpellier star Elye Wahi has caught the attention of teams in the Premier League and Bundesliga, Foot Mercato reports.
The 19-year-old has stood out for Montpellier this season and is expected to be the subject of offers from other Ligue 1 teams as well as a few in England and Germany.
Atletico turn down Di Maria offer
Atletico Madrid have rejected a proposal to sign Angel Di Maria.
The Argentina international has left Paris Saint-Germain and is on the hunt for a new club, and Marca reports that his agents had approached Atletico with an offer but were turned down.
Juve to offer Ranocchia extension
Juventus will offer Filippo Ranocchia a contract extension until 2026, Calciomercato reports.
The Serie A side will then decide if they want to give the 21-year-old midfielder a chance in the first team or send him on loan again.
Barca make Koulibaly top priority
Barcelona are determined to sign Kalidou Koulibaly this summer, says Sport.
The Camp Nou side are in the market for a new central defender and he is their top priority, with Napoli open to selling for around €30 million.
Gravenberch set for medical and five-year contract
Medical tests scheduled for Ryan Gravenberch with FC Bayern. He's gonna complete final steps of his transfer next week, also by signing the contract until June 2027. Deal fully agreed between clubs. 🇳🇱🤝 #FCBayern— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2022
Sell-on clause around 7% will be included in the deal with Ajax.
Juve & Di Maria to hold further talks
Juventus and Angel Di Maria are set for definitive talks as they look to come to an agreement over a transfer.
Calciomercato reports they will meet to finalise negotiations, with the Serie A side offering a one-year contract with an option to extend for one more season.
Tudor & Tudor part ways
Igor Tudor has left his role as Hellas Verona coach.
Tudr took charge of the club early in 2021-22 but the club say he has departed by mutual termination.
'Liverpool shouldn't increase Salah contract offer'
Liverpool have been warned against increasing their offer to extend Mohamed Salah's contract.
Former Reds goalkeeper David James believe it is not in the club's interests to offer him a bigger deal.
Petter Hauge signs permanent Eintracht Frankfurt deal
🦅🙌@jenspetter99 bleibt bei der Eintracht: Der Offensivspieler schließt sich Frankfurt nach einjähriger Leihe per Kaufoption dauerhaft an und unterschreibt einen Vertrag bis 2026.— Europa League Sieger 2022 (@Eintracht) May 28, 2022
ℹ️➡️ https://t.co/YPyBmtvUsx#SGE pic.twitter.com/6Pqru6fKxl
Tottenham in pole position to sign Perisic on free transfer
Tottenham are the favourites to sign Ivan Perisic.
GOAL understands the Croatian's talks over a new deal with Inter have not gone well and the Premier League side are eager to get him.
Mertens set for Napoli talks amid Lazio offer
Dries Mertens will hold showdown talks with Napoli over his future.
Calciomercato reports the Serie A side are offering him a new contract but at a reduced salary.
Meanwhile, Lazio are willing to give him a two-year contract to convince him to leave the Stadio San Paolo team and reunite with Maurizio Sarri.
Messi sick of Laporta's Barca talk
Lionel Messi's patience has worn thin with Barcelona president Joan Laporta, reports AS.
The Paris Saint-German star is sick of his name coming up in connection with his former club, and he even called the Catalan chief to stop mentioning him in interviews and other public statements as the executive continues to drum up future transfer speculation.
Man Utd renew efforts to sign Neves (Sun)
Wolves already looking for a replacement for the midfielder
Manchester United will make a renewed effort to sign Wolves star Ruben Neves, claims the Sun.
Neves is rated at £50 million and could be allowed to leave if Wolves' attempts to sign a replacement in the shape of Sporting's Joao Paulinha prove successful.
Correa pushes for Atletico exit
Angel Correa is keen to cut short his time at Atletico Madrid and seek a new club this summer, according to Marca.
The Argentine's lack of game time in the Champions League, where he started just three times this season, is said to be his main motivation for moving on after seven years at the Wanda Metropolitano.
Gollini to leave Tottenham
Pierluigi Gollini will leave Tottenham as Forster will join the club as new backup goalkeeper. Fiorentina want Gollini to replace Dragowski. 🇮🇹 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2022
Fiorentina and Atalanta are now discussing about potential swap deal including Christian Kouamé who’s back from Anderlecht.
Klopp suggests Bayern-related Mane plot to unsettle Liverpool
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp fears Bayern Munich's involvement in a ploy to distract his players ahead of Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid.
The days leading up to the final have seen Reds star Sadio Mane linked to a move to the Bundesliga, while strike partner Mohamed Salah's future at Anfield has also come under scrutiny.
Klopp, though, is keen to deflect any rumours at such a crucial stage, particularly those coming from the arch-rivals of his former club Borussia Dortmund.