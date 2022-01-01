Lionel Messi is destined to end up in MLS, claims former United States international Tim Howard, with a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner being tipped to generate a similar level of “fanfare” in America as Brazil legend Pele.

An Argentine icon remains tied to a contract at Paris Saint-Germain through to the summer of 2023, but speculation is building regarding future intentions beyond that point.

There has been plenty of talk regarding a possible move to Inter Miami for Messi, where he would link up with Manchester United and England legend David Beckham, with Howard confident that an agreement will be put in place at some stage.

