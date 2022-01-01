Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City make huge Haaland offer

Man City make huge Haaland offer (Todofichajes)
Dortmund striker will be in huge demand this summer
Manchester City are ready to make Erling Haaland one of the highest paid players in the Premier League as they attempt to lure him from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to Todofichajes.
The Premier League champions are desperate to land the Norway striker and have told his agent Mino Raiola that they are prepared to pay him a basic wage of more than £20 million ($28m) per season for five years, the same as City's top earner Kevin De Bruyne.
Only Cristiano Ronaldo earns more in the Premier League, and it is a figure that Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG may struggle to match.
Man Utd confident of landing Poch
Manchester United are increasingly confident of appointing Mauricio Pochettino as manager this summer, reports the Mirror.
The Red Devils have made the former Tottenham boss their top target to succeed interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who will take up a two-year consultancy role at the end of the season.
Pochettino only joined PSG 13 months ago but the Ligue 1 side are willing to let the Argentine leave in the summer.
Blues eye Dembele deal
Chelsea are ready to open talks with Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele over a pre-contract agreement to join the club this summer, reports Sky Sports.
The Blues held talks about a deadline-day move for the France international but were unable to reach an agreement.
However, they retain an interest in the 24-year-old and are ready to discuss a deal to bring him to Stamford Bridge on a free transfer when his Barca contract expires at the end of the season.
Keane offered Sunderland job
Sunderland have offered Roy Keane the manager's job at the Stadium of Light more than 13 years after he left the club, according to the Telegraph.
The Black Cats have offered Keane a short-term deal until the end of the season with the option to extend if both parties agree.
The former Republic of Ireland midfielder quit as Sunderland boss in December 2008 citing differences with then-owner Ellis Short and has not managed at all since being sacked by Ipswich in 2011.
Juve and AC Milan leading chase for Zaniolo
Juventus and AC Milan are frontrunners for the signature of Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo this summer, reports Sky Italia.
The Italy international wants to stay in Rome but the Giallorossi are keen to cash in on him with a summer sale.
Tottenham are also believed to be interested but a move abroad looks unlikely at present, putting the Serie A duo in the driving seat.