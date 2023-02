Fenerbahce have contacted Manchester United about signing Mason Greenwood, according to Turkish outlet FutoSpor.

Greenwood is not expected to play for the Red Devils this term as the club completes an internal investigation into accusations of attempted rape, assault and coercive and controlling behaviour. Their inquiry is separate from that of the legal system, as the Crown Prosecution Service recently dropped all charges against him. It's possible he doesn't play for them again.

Fenerbahce are said to be willing to face the criticism that would come with signing Greenwood and see him as a player who could shift their fortunes on the pitch.