Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Milan monitor Sterling

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Raheem Sterling Manchester City
Getty Images

Tuchel to hold Kepa conversation

2022-04-19T22:55:00.000Z

Thomas Tuchel will sit down with second-choice Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer to determine the best course of action for the player's future, according to football.london.

Kepa has rarely featured this year and is said to be interested in a larger role, even if that's outside of Stamford Bridge.

Matic could follow Mourinho to Roma

2022-04-19T22:40:00.000Z

Eriksen set for Brentford meeting

2022-04-19T22:00:00.000Z