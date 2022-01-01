Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd consider Hasenhuttl as new manager

Abramovich may have to lower Chelsea asking price
Roman Abramovich could be forced to lower his valuation of Chelsea in order to complete a sale, according to the Mirror.
The Russian wants £3 billion (£3.97bn) for his stake in the club, but a source quoted by the newspaper claimed that £2bn ($2.65bn) was as much as he could hope to receive.
Man Utd consider Hasenhuttl as new manager
Austrian is an option behind Pochettino and Ten Hag
Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl is in the running to become Manchester United's next head coach, claims the Mirror.
While Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag are still the favourites, United are considering the Austrian as a back-up choice should the two front-runners turn them down.
Guardiola: Man City need a striker
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola acknowledged that his side are in need of a new striker.
"I think the club needs a striker, definitely," the manager told reporters ahead of Sunday's derby with Manchester United.
"But, I’m sorry, maybe I’m wrong, but I don’t agree with you. You say we play fantastically well without a striker because we are winning. When we are not winning, you say we need a striker, [that] I’m naive.
"‘How do these guys play without a striker? In the Premier League you have to play with a striker'."
Laporta denies Barca negotiations with Haaland
Joan Laporta has flatly denied any contact has been made by Barcelona to sign Erling Haaland.
"I can deny that there has been any kind of negotiation over Haaland," Laporta explained to a meeting of supporter affiliate groups on Saturday.
West Ham move for £20m Onana
West Ham are lining up a bid for Lille wonderkid Amadou Onana, claims the Sun.
Onana, 20, is valued at £20 million ($26m) by the French club, an asking price the Hammers would be able to meet.
Man Utd youngster Garner wanted by Leeds & Southampton
Manchester United youngster James Garner has caught the attention of two Premier League rivals, according to the Sun.
Garner, 20, has been in fine form on a loan spell at Nottingham Forest, and both Leeds United and Southampton are watching his development closely.