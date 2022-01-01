Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd consider Hasenhuttl as new manager

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola acknowledged that his side are in need of a new striker.

"I think the club needs a striker, definitely," the manager told reporters ahead of Sunday's derby with Manchester United.

"But, I’m sorry, maybe I’m wrong, but I don’t agree with you. You say we play fantastically well without a striker because we are winning. When we are not winning, you say we need a striker, [that] I’m naive.

"‘How do these guys play without a striker? In the Premier League you have to play with a striker'."