Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca not interested in Pogba package deal

LA Galaxy re-sign Kljestan
𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤, @SachaKljestan 📝— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) December 15, 2021
Barca not interested in Pogba package deal (SPORT)
The Blaugrana don't want Erling Haaland if it means they also have to pay Man Utd's star big wages
Barcelona have no interest in a suggestion from agent Mino Raiola that they must sign Manchester United star Paul Pogba to have a chance at Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland, according to SPORT.
Raiola recently met with Barcelona president Joan Laporta, and the representative of both Pogba and Haaland apparently floated the concept of a package deal.
But given Barcelona's financial standing and Xavi's tactical preferences, SPORT writes that such an idea has no chance of advancing further.
PSG hold Arthur interest
Paris Saint-Germain are one of a growing number of clubs lining up to sign out-of-favour Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo, claims Calciomercato.
The Brazilian has also been linked to Serie A clubs such as Lazio, but Juventus could be swayed by the chance to execute a swap deal with PSG.
Mauro Icardi and Leandro Paredes are listed as possible swap targets for the Turin side.
Klopp: AFCON won't influence transfer plans
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said key departures to the African Cup of Nations next month - including Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane - won't lead to the club scrambling to buy short-term replacements.
"I am happy with the squad and we still have options," Klopp told reporters. "We knew three would be qualified and be there and we knew that at least two of them will go pretty far in the tournament.
"Can you be prepared for something like that, properly, perfectly? Like a one-for-one replacement for Sadio, a replacement for Mo, one replacement for Naby [Keita]? That's tricky in each situation."
Karius eager to cut ties with Liverpool
🚨Loris Karius wants to terminate his contract with Liverpool. #LFC— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) December 15, 2021
Fenerbahce best positioned for De Jong
Fenerbahce are the club best positioned to sign Luuk de Jong next month, writes Mundo Deportivo.
Barcelona are eager to let De Jong leave from his loan deal as soon as possible, and the Turkish club could swoop in to pay his wages for the second half of the campaign.
Spartak to appoint Vanoli
Spartak Moscow will announce Paolo Vanoli as new manager, confirmed. He’s gonna replace Rui Vitoria who’s been fired. 🇮🇹🇷🇺 #SpartakMoscow— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 15, 2021
Vanoli was part of Antonio Conte’s coaching staff at Inter. https://t.co/B37fpTiGTD