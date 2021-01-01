Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca not interested in Pogba package deal

The Blaugrana don't want Erling Haaland if it means they also have to pay Man Utd's star big wages

Barcelona have no interest in a suggestion from agent Mino Raiola that they must sign Manchester United star Paul Pogba to have a chance at Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland, according to SPORT.

Raiola recently met with Barcelona president Joan Laporta, and the representative of both Pogba and Haaland apparently floated the concept of a package deal.

But given Barcelona's financial standing and Xavi's tactical preferences, SPORT writes that such an idea has no chance of advancing further.