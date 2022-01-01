Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd make €80m bid for Barcelona star De Jong

Midfielder could reunite with former boss

Manchester United have made an offer for Frenkie de Jong that could rise to €80 million (£68m/$86m).

According to Marca the Premier League side are offering €60m (£51m/$64m) up front with €20m (£17m/$21m) available in bonuses.

New coach Erik ten Hag has already spoken to the Dutch midfielder to convince him he would play a starring role at Old Trafford.