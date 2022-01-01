Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Nice linked with shock move for Parker

Philadelphia Union captain Alejandro Bedoya has signed a new contract, the club announced.

Bedoya has been with the Union since 2016 and has signed a new deal that runs through the 2023 season.

“Alejandro embodies the spirit and passion of this team and this city. His mentality and leadership have had a major impact on the young core that has been so successful for us these past few seasons, and right now he’s having one of his best seasons in MLS,” said Philadelphia Union sporting director Ernst Tanner.

“He’s a leader in our locker room and our community, and it was important to ensure he returns next year as we look to continue competing for trophies in MLS and international competitions.”