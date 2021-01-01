Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca set sights on Man City's Laporte

Rangnick speaks out on Man Utd's January plans
Ralf Rangnick on January signings for Man Utd: “The transfer window in the winter only makes sense if they increase the quality. So far we have not spoken about that”. 🔴 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 30, 2021
“My focus is on the current players, we have enough players”, Rangnick told @ShamoonHafez. pic.twitter.com/O4beyM5beE
Brentford to sign Lossl
Brentford are set to sign Jonas Lössl from Midtjylland on loan until the end of the season, confirmed. Deal to be completed in the next hours. 🇩🇰 #BrentfordFC @F_Abolhosseini— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 30, 2021
Barca set sights on Man City's Laporte (Sun)
Defender could follow Torres in moving to Camp Nou
Barcelona are looking to raid Manchester City again, this time for Aymeric Laporte.
The Sun reports that, following their successful pursuit of Ferran Torres, the Catalans are now looking to swoop for the defender, who is unsettled at the Etihad Stadium after losing his starting spot to John Stones.
Conte backs Lloris to renew at Spurs
Antonio Conte believes Tottenham favourite Hugo Lloris will opt to extend his stay in north London by signing a new contract.
"I think so. I think Hugo wants to stay in his club, he loves the club, he stays well in Tottenham," the Spurs boss replied when asked by reporters whether the veteran goalkeeper would renew his deal.
Juventus reject Depay swap deal
Juventus are not interested in trading striker Alvaro Morata for Memphis Depay, according to Football Italia.
Barcelona coach Xavi is a big fan of the Spain international, but his Juve counterpart Massimiliano Allegri favours a more traditional centre-forward over Depay.
Celtic to seal Maeda loan
Celtic have struck an agreement in principle to sign Japan striker Daizen Maeda on loan, according to Sky Sports.
The 24-year-old is set to move in January, with the Bhoys holding the option to make the transfer permanent at the end of the season.