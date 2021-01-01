Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lingard set for £10m West Ham move in January

Solskjaer deserves end-of-season run - Park
Former Manchester United ace Park Ji-sung believes that the club's under-fire manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, should be given until the end of the season to prove that he is the right man for the top job at Old Trafford.
Solskjaer is under intense pressure ahead of Saturday's trip to Watford, with United having won just one of their past six Premier League matches - an ignominious run of results which included embarrassing home defeats to great rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.
Consequently, the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Brendan Rodgers are now being touted as possible successors.
Tuchel will avoid Gallagher recall
Thomas Tuchel will avoid recalling Conor Gallagher to Chelsea from his loan at Crystal Palace despite the youngster's superb form, per The Guardian.
The Blues starlet has enhanced his profile with his latest stint away from Stamford Bridge, and made his senior England debut earlier this month.
But Tuchel will not be drawn on his future at the club, while admitting that he intends to let him continue to flourish with the Eagles.
Gallardo eyed as new Uruguay boss
Marcelo Gallardo is being eyed up to succeed Oscar Tabarez in charge of Uruguay, per El Pais.
The latter's tenure in charge of the men's national team came to a close this international break, with a tough path to an automatic spot at Qatar 2022 in store.
Now, the nation looks to turn to the Argentine, who is currently in charge at River Plate.
Tuchel hits out at Ziyech transfer rumours
Thomas Tuchel has insisted there's been no discussion about selling Hakim Ziyech, with the Chelsea boss saying any reports to the contrary have been made up.
Ziyech has yet to truly lock down a regular role at Chelsea, despite featuring 39 times last season.
The Moroccan star has featured on just 10 occasions this season, leading to talk of a loan move away in January with Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund among the clubs linked.
Moralez to decide on NYCFC future
New York City FC star Maxi Moralez has said his future will come down to what's best for him and his family.
The 34-year-old, who has been one of NYCFC's top players over the past five seasons, will see his deal expire at the end of the current season.
"We’re just trying to finish the season strong," he told reporters, "make a push to the end of the season; obviously want to get to Dec. 12, which is the finals and then we’ll take it from there. We’ll see what’s best for me and my family.”
Real Madrid are stepping up their pursuit of Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, reports Marca.
Rudiger's contract with the Blues expires at the end of the season and he has yet to pen a new deal.
Bayern Munich are also keeping a close eye on the Germany star's status.
Wolfsburg leading the chase for Pepi
On the Ricardo Pepi front, hearing that Wolfsburg is still the front runner but that there is some strong interest from Ajax. That's an interesting one to keep an eye on.— Kristian Dyer (@KristianRDyer) November 19, 2021
AC Milan and Juventus tracking Alvarez
AC Milan and Juventus are eyeing a move for River Plate striker Julian Alvarez, reports Calciomercato.
The 21-year-old has grown in stature for the Argentine giants and looks ready for a move to Europe.
River are set to wait until December to evaluate any offers.
Jesse Lingard is set for a £10 million ($13m) transfer to West Ham in January, reports The Sun.
Lingard starred on loan for the Hammers last term, but Man Utd rejected their offer to buy him permanently in the summer.
But with Lingard's contract at Old Trafford entering its final months, the club are ready to cash in rather than let him walk on a free.
Vela set for LAFC stay
Carlos Vela is set to extend his contract with Los Angeles FC, reports GOAL.
The Mexico star had a below-par season by his standards in 2021, scoring just five goals as he battled injuries.
Vela is set to accept a reduced salary to return in 2022.
Inter, Lazio and Fiorentina chase Kostic
Filip #Kostic has chosen Alessandro #Lucci as new agent: the serbian winger could leave #EintrachtFrankfurt (his contract expires in June 2023) and dreams Serie A. #Inter, #Lazio and #Fiorentina are monitoring him. #transfers— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) November 19, 2021