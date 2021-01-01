Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lingard set for £10m West Ham move in January

Former Manchester United ace Park Ji-sung believes that the club's under-fire manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, should be given until the end of the season to prove that he is the right man for the top job at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer is under intense pressure ahead of Saturday's trip to Watford, with United having won just one of their past six Premier League matches - an ignominious run of results which included embarrassing home defeats to great rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

Consequently, the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Brendan Rodgers are now being touted as possible successors.

Read the full story on Goal here!