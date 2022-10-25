LiveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal to hand Arteta £50m to spend in January

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world.

Mikel Arteta 2022-23Getty
    Arsenal in contract talks with Edu

    Arsenal are in talks with sporting director Edu over a new long-term contract, according to the Daily Mail.

    Two European clubs are said to be interested in the Brazilian but it's thought he is happy at the club and willing to stay on.

    Arsenal have been pleased with Edu's work after he signed Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko over the summer and also offloaded a number of unwanted players.

    Bayern consider summer move for Gundogan

    Gundogan(C)Getty Images

    Barcelona could move for Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan next summer, according to 90min.

    The midfielder would be tempted by a return to Germany but is unlikely to make a decision on his future until after the World Cup.

    Keita could help Liverpool sign Tonali

    Liverpool could be able to sign Sandro Tonali from AC Milan as the Rossoneri are keen on Naby Keita, according to the Daily Express.

    Keita is out of contract in the summer and able to negotiate a pre-contract in January. If the Reds make it easy for Milan to sign Keita it could help their pursuit of Tonali.

    Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of the midfielder who has previously admitted that Thiago Alcantara is his "inspiration."

    Jonathan David ready for Premier League move

    JONATHAN DAVID LILLEGetty Images

    Lille forward Jonathan David has given Manchester United the "green light" to sign him after admitting he would to like to play for a bigger club, as reported by The Mirror.

    "I was always watching European football on TV. So, for me that was always the goal. For me it was, I only wanted to go to Europe," he said.

    "The next step is always growing, having more ambition, a bigger club I think. Every player wants to play for a massive club in their life. So I think if I had the chance to do it, I'll go for it for sure.

    "I think they're two different leagues [the Premier League and La Liga]. But I think I can adapt to both for sure. And I think with the experience that I've had here in France, it will help me a lot if I need to adapt to some place else a lot faster. So yeah I think both leagues suit me."

    Arsenal to hand Arteta £50m to spend in January (The Sun)

    Arteta (Smiling) Arsenal 2022-23Getty Images

    Arsenal are set to hand manager Mikel Arteta £50 million to spend in the January transfer window, according to The Sun.

    The Gunners boss wants to bring in at least two players and owner Stan Kroenke is ready to bankroll the manager when the window reopens.