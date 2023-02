Real Madrid and Jurgen Klopp have already held talks about the Liverpool coach replacing Carlo Ancelotti this summer.

The prospect of the Reds boss leaving Anfield in the near future has grown amid the team's dire season and Madrid are ready to pounce should they part ways.

El Nacional claims that contact has already been made between Madrid and Klopp, with the coach requesting they sign Jude Bellingham and make another attempt to land Kylian Mbappe.