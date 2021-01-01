Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Suarez holds strong MLS interest

Shakhtar want to sign David Neres
Shakhtar Donetsk want to sign Ajax forward David Neres, GOAL Brazil reports.
After a first offer was rejected, there is an expectation that Shakhtar will return with a bid of €15 million ($17m/£13).
Inter consider Ginter
Inter are considering Matthias Ginter as potential free agent opportunity for summer 2022 - he has same agent of Çalhanoglu 🇩🇪 #BMG— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 28, 2021
There are three clubs interested in Ginter from different countries. Inter are already set to sign André Onana on a free for 22/23 season @SkySport https://t.co/l10eLUtHW0
Boselli makes Estudiantes return
🔜 Done Deal! Mauro #Boselli returns to #Estudiantes as free agent. Contract until December 2022. No surprise here and confirmed since the last December 15! #transfers https://t.co/I1nNB1YVEg— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) December 28, 2021
Suarez holds strong MLS interest (Schira)
The Atletico star's contract will expire after this season
Luis #Suarez’s contract with #AtleticoMadrid expires in June. El Pistolero has already received 2 rich bids from #MLS for the summer. #transfers— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) December 28, 2021