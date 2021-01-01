Transfer news and rumours LIVE: AC Milan want Arsenal's Lacazette

An offer from the Italian club could come as soon as January

AC Milan want to sign Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette as soon as possible, according to Rudy Galetti.

They are expected to make an offer for the 30-year-old in January as they are unwilling to wait for him to become a free agent in the summer.

The Gunners, meanwhile, will have the chance to cash in on a player who has scored once in eight Premier League appearances this year.